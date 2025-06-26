Tripura's Rapid Development: CM Saha Unveils Ambitious Projects

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha underscored the state government's strategic focus on education, health, and communication during an event inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for numerous development projects in the Bishalgarh subdivision of Sepahijala district. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives for holistic tribal advancement.

Addressing attendees, Saha revealed that Bishalgarh has seen the launch of seven new projects, with the groundwork set for five more. The total investment in these 13 projects stands at approximately Rs 28.72 crore. Saha also reflected on his earlier visit to Sabroom, where he inaugurated 19 projects amounting to Rs 32 crore, emphasizing the government's commitment to development.

Highlighting the administration's broader ambitions, Saha noted the expansion of self-help groups from less than 5,000 to around 56,000 since 2018, supported by a revolving fund exceeding Rs 700 crore. Initiatives targeting women's empowerment are underway, including 33% reservation in government roles, waiver of college fees for female students, and women-run police stations for enhanced safety. Saha affirmed the state's mission to leverage Tripura's resources for greater prosperity, emphasizing housing initiatives and substantial progress in providing potable water to households.

