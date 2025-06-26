Agartala Gears Up for Grand Rath Yatra as Devotees Gather at ISKCON Temple

Preparations are underway at the ISKCON Temple in Agartala for Friday's grand Rath Yatra celebrations. Kanak Kanti Govind Das, speaking to media representatives, extended an invitation to devotees and residents, highlighting the excitement surrounding the event.

Govind Das expressed his heartfelt welcome, encouraging all to attend and receive Lord Jagannath's blessings. He noted that devotees are tirelessly beautifying the chariot, with the Rath Yatra set to initiate around the same time as Friday's event.

In a parallel celebration in Odisha's Puri, the traditional Rath Yatra will see vast crowds as chariots are pulled through the streets. Traffic management will be crucial, with authorities planning several parking and holding areas to manage the influx of devotees.

