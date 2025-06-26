Tragic End: MNC Employee Found Dead
A 29-year-old woman named Pooja, working for a multinational company, was found dead in her rented apartment in DLF Phase 3. Her family reported she was battling depression, and police suspect suicide. The discovery followed a foul smell reported by neighbors.
- Country:
- India
A 29-year-old employee of a multinational company has reportedly taken her own life in her rented residence in DLF Phase 3. The deceased, identified as Pooja from Najafgarh, Delhi, was found dead on Thursday afternoon, according to police sources.
Her neighbors raised an alarm over a foul odor coming from the apartment, prompting the police to investigate. Authorities suspect she may have died by suicide four days before her body was discovered. Pooja was living alone at the time of the incident.
The victim's family was notified immediately, and her body was released to them after a postmortem examination. Relatives disclosed that Pooja had been on medication for depression, furthering speculation about the circumstances surrounding her death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breaking the stigma: Social support is critical to mental health of adults living with HIV
Tragic Passing in Shimla Orphanage Highlights Mental Health Crisis
Bridging the Gap: New Insights into Fathers' Mental Health Impact on Child Development
Internet scams trigger long-term mental health crisis
Tamil Nadu's Proactive Approach: Mental Health Support for NEET Aspirants