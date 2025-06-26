Left Menu

Tragic End: MNC Employee Found Dead

A 29-year-old woman named Pooja, working for a multinational company, was found dead in her rented apartment in DLF Phase 3. Her family reported she was battling depression, and police suspect suicide. The discovery followed a foul smell reported by neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:26 IST
Tragic End: MNC Employee Found Dead
Pooja
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old employee of a multinational company has reportedly taken her own life in her rented residence in DLF Phase 3. The deceased, identified as Pooja from Najafgarh, Delhi, was found dead on Thursday afternoon, according to police sources.

Her neighbors raised an alarm over a foul odor coming from the apartment, prompting the police to investigate. Authorities suspect she may have died by suicide four days before her body was discovered. Pooja was living alone at the time of the incident.

The victim's family was notified immediately, and her body was released to them after a postmortem examination. Relatives disclosed that Pooja had been on medication for depression, furthering speculation about the circumstances surrounding her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025