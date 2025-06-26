Tragic End: MNC Employee Found Dead

A 29-year-old employee of a multinational company has reportedly taken her own life in her rented residence in DLF Phase 3. The deceased, identified as Pooja from Najafgarh, Delhi, was found dead on Thursday afternoon, according to police sources.

Her neighbors raised an alarm over a foul odor coming from the apartment, prompting the police to investigate. Authorities suspect she may have died by suicide four days before her body was discovered. Pooja was living alone at the time of the incident.

The victim's family was notified immediately, and her body was released to them after a postmortem examination. Relatives disclosed that Pooja had been on medication for depression, furthering speculation about the circumstances surrounding her death.

