Mamata Banerjee Challenges ECI's New Voter Verification Process
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticizes the Election Commission of India for a new voter list verification process, claiming it unfairly targets youth. She questions the requirement for parents' birth certificates and accuses the ECI of favoring the BJP, asserting that this move threatens democracy.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised serious concerns over the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest voter verification process, which she argues disproportionately targets young voters in Bengal. The process introduces a requirement for parents' birth certificates in the enrollment procedure.
Banerjee revealed that two letters from the ECI detail the new guidelines, applicable nationwide despite claims it is primarily for Bihar. She criticized the new declaration form requiring those born between 1987 and 2004 to submit parents' birth certificates, highlighting what she perceives as irregularities.
Accusing the BJP and ECI of working together against Bengal, Banerjee stressed that such decisions cannot be made without input from all recognized state and national parties. She questioned why only people born post-1987 are singled out and linked the move to potential implementation of NRC, urging corrective measures for the electoral roll to prevent disenfranchisement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
