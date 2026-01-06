Greenland's Destiny: Exclusive Decision of Denmark and Greenland
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized that only Greenland and Denmark have the authority to decide Greenland's future. His comments, made in Paris, came in response to U.S. annexation threats. European leaders also declared their support for Greenland's autonomy in a joint statement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:19 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made a definitive statement on Tuesday about the future governance of Greenland, stressing that it remains a matter solely for Greenland and Denmark to decide.
The statement came after U.S. threats of annexation, provoking international discourse on the sovereignty of the Arctic island.
Leaders from major European nations have also expressed their solidarity with Greenland, asserting in a joint statement that the island rightfully belongs to its people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
