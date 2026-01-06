Greenland's Destiny: Exclusive Decision of Denmark and Greenland

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made a definitive statement on Tuesday about the future governance of Greenland, stressing that it remains a matter solely for Greenland and Denmark to decide.

The statement came after U.S. threats of annexation, provoking international discourse on the sovereignty of the Arctic island.

Leaders from major European nations have also expressed their solidarity with Greenland, asserting in a joint statement that the island rightfully belongs to its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)