Dollar's Decline: Market Overcomes Federal Reserve Uncertainty

The US dollar hit a three-year low amid record global share prices and concerns over Federal Reserve independence. Wall Street indices surged, and investor confidence was rocked by potential changes in Fed leadership. Asian markets rallied, while trade tensions loomed and oil prices showed gains.

Updated: 27-06-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 01:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US dollar tumbled to its lowest point in over three years, even as global equity markets soared to record highs. This financial turbulence is attributed largely to increasing market anxiety over the Federal Reserve's independence.

According to sources, President Trump is considering swapping Fed Chair Jerome Powell before his term ends, potentially impacting investor confidence and contributing to the dollar's weakness. This market sentiment suggests the next chair may embrace more dovish policies, further pressuring the currency.

Global markets reacted variably: Asian markets hit highs, the euro strengthened, and oil prices rebounded. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields dropped amidst ongoing trade negotiation concerns and geopolitical influences involving Iran.

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

