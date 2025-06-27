Vogue US Ready for Editorial Evolution
Conde Nast, the media giant behind Vogue US, is set to appoint a new head of editorial content. Despite the upcoming change, Anna Wintour will retain her position as the Chief Content Officer for Conde Nast, continuing to influence the media landscape with her renowned expertise.
Updated: 27-06-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 02:24 IST
Conde Nast is poised for a significant editorial shift as it prepares to appoint a new head of editorial content for Vogue US, according to company announcements made on June 26.
While the appointment ushers in new leadership, Anna Wintour will maintain her pivotal role as the Chief Content Officer for Conde Nast, ensuring that her vision and leadership continue to impact the brand's direction.
The move comes amid strategic changes aimed at strengthening the publication's presence and influence in the fast-evolving media industry.
