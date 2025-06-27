Left Menu

Vogue US Ready for Editorial Evolution

Conde Nast, the media giant behind Vogue US, is set to appoint a new head of editorial content. Despite the upcoming change, Anna Wintour will retain her position as the Chief Content Officer for Conde Nast, continuing to influence the media landscape with her renowned expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 02:24 IST
Vogue US Ready for Editorial Evolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Conde Nast is poised for a significant editorial shift as it prepares to appoint a new head of editorial content for Vogue US, according to company announcements made on June 26.

While the appointment ushers in new leadership, Anna Wintour will maintain her pivotal role as the Chief Content Officer for Conde Nast, ensuring that her vision and leadership continue to impact the brand's direction.

The move comes amid strategic changes aimed at strengthening the publication's presence and influence in the fast-evolving media industry.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025