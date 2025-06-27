Colombian Constitutional Court Halts Investigation on President Petro
The Constitutional Court of Colombia stopped the electoral court's investigation into President Gustavo Petro's campaign finances. The ruling emphasized that only the house of representatives holds the authority to investigate these allegations, thus terminating the electoral court's inquiry.
Bogota
- Country:
- Colombia
In a significant legal move, Colombia's Constitutional Court has brought a halt to the electoral court's investigation into President Gustavo Petro.
The top court declared that the jurisdiction to investigate claims of discrepancies in Petro's 2022 campaign financing resides exclusively with the house of representatives.
This decision effectively puts an end to the electoral court's proceedings against the sitting president.
