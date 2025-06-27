Twin Fires Erupt in Noida and Bawana: Swift Response Averts Tragedy

In the early hours of Friday, a fire erupted in a private firm in Noida's Sector 2. Firefighters rushed to the scene to quell the blaze. The cause remains undetermined, but fortunately, there have been no reported casualties.

Simultaneously, a similar incident occurred in the Bawana area of Delhi. According to the Delhi Fire Service, a paint company caught fire, drawing a response from 25 fire engines. As per Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar, despite the severity, no casualties have been reported.

Immediate action saw two fire brigades dispatched, with more called in due to the intensity. Reinforcements from Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Meerut were deployed, ensuring the fire did not spread. Authorities still seek to determine the cause while the situation remains under control.

