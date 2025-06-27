Twin Fires Erupt in Noida and Bawana: Swift Response Averts Tragedy
Early Friday, fires broke out in Noida's Sector 2 and Delhi's Bawana area, prompting a rapid response from multiple fire brigades. Despite the blaze’s intensity, no casualties have been reported. Authorities are working to ascertain the cause, while efforts continue to prevent the fire from spreading.
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Friday, a fire erupted in a private firm in Noida's Sector 2. Firefighters rushed to the scene to quell the blaze. The cause remains undetermined, but fortunately, there have been no reported casualties.
Simultaneously, a similar incident occurred in the Bawana area of Delhi. According to the Delhi Fire Service, a paint company caught fire, drawing a response from 25 fire engines. As per Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar, despite the severity, no casualties have been reported.
Immediate action saw two fire brigades dispatched, with more called in due to the intensity. Reinforcements from Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Meerut were deployed, ensuring the fire did not spread. Authorities still seek to determine the cause while the situation remains under control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: International Casualties in Air India Flight Crash
Train Derails Near Shivaji Bridge: No Casualties Reported
Grim Milestone: Over 1 Million Russian Casualties in Ukraine Conflict
Tragedy in the Skies: Family of Five Among 241 Casualties in Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Monsoon Fury: 18 Casualties in Maharashtra