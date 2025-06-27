Left Menu

Twin Fires Erupt in Noida and Bawana: Swift Response Averts Tragedy

Early Friday, fires broke out in Noida's Sector 2 and Delhi's Bawana area, prompting a rapid response from multiple fire brigades. Despite the blaze’s intensity, no casualties have been reported. Authorities are working to ascertain the cause, while efforts continue to prevent the fire from spreading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:19 IST
Twin Fires Erupt in Noida and Bawana: Swift Response Averts Tragedy
Fire breaks out in Noida (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Friday, a fire erupted in a private firm in Noida's Sector 2. Firefighters rushed to the scene to quell the blaze. The cause remains undetermined, but fortunately, there have been no reported casualties.

Simultaneously, a similar incident occurred in the Bawana area of Delhi. According to the Delhi Fire Service, a paint company caught fire, drawing a response from 25 fire engines. As per Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar, despite the severity, no casualties have been reported.

Immediate action saw two fire brigades dispatched, with more called in due to the intensity. Reinforcements from Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Meerut were deployed, ensuring the fire did not spread. Authorities still seek to determine the cause while the situation remains under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025