Constitution Clash: Congress MP Slams RSS's Call to Reassess Preamble

Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticizes RSS for questioning the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Indian Constitution's Preamble. He accuses RSS of hypocrisy, prioritizing 'Hindu Rashtra' over secular values, and vows to protect the Constitution. Meanwhile, RSS underscores its historic role in resisting the Emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:20 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange, Congress MP Manickam Tagore launched a robust critique of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after its General Secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, questioned the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in India's Constitutional Preamble. Tagore retaliated on social media, condemning the RSS's suggestion that these terms, introduced during the Emergency, warrant reevaluation.

Tagore's post included a poem accusing the RSS of covert political operations that threaten Constitutional principles. He labeled the group as a 'Manuwadi syndicate' with a hidden agenda to promote 'Hindu Rashtra' over 'Hindustan,' challenging the RSS's self-portrayal as a cultural entity.

In a contrasting stance, Hosabale, speaking at an event marking the Emergency's 50th anniversary, criticized the period's suppression of civil liberties, while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari credited RSS-inspired activities with defending democracy against such historical threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

