Emergency Teams Battle ONGC Gas Well Blowout in Konaseema

A major gas well blowout in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district has led to a massive fire, prompting specialized teams from ONGC to tackle the situation. The fire forced hundreds to evacuate. Officials are assessing whether to cap the well or seek external expertise. Relief centers remain available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:20 IST
  India
  • India

Specialized teams from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have been deployed from Delhi and Mumbai to manage a persistent gas well blowout in Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, which has been ablaze since January 5.

The blaze, stemming from an ONGC-owned well near Mori and Irusumanda villages, caused a massive fire reaching up to 20 meters high, sparking the evacuation of hundreds of residents. As of Wednesday, site teams were actively clearing debris to secure a clear line of sight and reduce the blaze's intensity.

Joint Collector T Nisanthi stated that strategic decisions, such as whether to cap the well or engage Wild Well Control, would follow once the site is cleared. Over 450 evacuees can choose to stay in relief centers or return home as efforts continue to bring the gas leak under control.

