Monsoon Intensifies Across Rajasthan: Significant Rainfall Recorded

Rajasthan witnesses fresh monsoon rains with significant downpours recorded in several districts. Jaipur sees 113 mm, while Sajjangarh tops with 130 mm. Meteorological forecasts predict continued rainfall over the next two days, especially in areas like Pali and Barmer. Thunderstorms are expected in Ganganagar, Bikaner, and Jaisalmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:23 IST
IMD scientist Himanshu Sharma (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Rajasthan has experienced a surge in monsoon activity over the past 24 hours, with heavy rainfall across various regions. According to Himanshu Sharma, a meteorologist with the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, notable precipitation was recorded in key areas, with Suratgarh district receiving 70 mm and Jaipur's capital city seeing a substantial 113 mm of rain.

In eastern Rajasthan, Sajjangarh in Banswara district witnessed the most significant rainfall, recording 130 mm. Sharma's insights highlight the widespread impact of the monsoon's advancement across Rajasthan. The meteorologist has forecasted that the rain will persist over the next two days, focusing particularly on districts such as Pali, Jalore, and Barmer. These areas are expected to continue experiencing heavy rains.

Areas in the western part of the state, such as Ganganagar, Bikaner, and Jaisalmer, should prepare for thunderstorms and lightning. While the monsoon remains active currently, Sharma predicts a tapering of rain intensity following this period of active weather, as per the India Meteorological Department's alert issued on June 25, which warned of heavy rain across various parts of India in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

