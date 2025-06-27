Left Menu

Supreme Court Closes PFI Leader's Interim Bail Plea on Medical Grounds

The Supreme Court dismissed PFI leader AS Ismail's plea for interim bail, highlighting State assurances of available physiotherapy at Tihar Jail. The court earlier refused bail but confirmed medical facilities can be arranged within jail premises, following Ismail's arrest under UAPA for anti-government activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:06 IST
Supreme Court Closes PFI Leader's Interim Bail Plea on Medical Grounds
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has decided to close the petition filed by Popular Front of India's AS Ismail, who sought interim bail on medical grounds. The move comes after the State assured the availability of necessary physiotherapy at Tihar Jail, adhering to professional medical advice.

The bench, involving Justices KV Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh, received confirmation from senior counsel Archana Pathak Dave that physiotherapy resources at Tihar are adequate. Depending on further medical recommendations, necessary treatments will be provided across different jail premises.

Previously, the court denied Ismail's request for interim bail, focusing on the feasibility of internal medical care within Tihar Jail. Ismail, associated with the outlawed SIMI and linked to alleged radical activities under UAPA, will remain incarcerated pending further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

