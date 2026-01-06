Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Alleged Naxal Sympathiser

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Kailash Ramchandani, implicated in the 2019 Gadchiroli IED blast case that resulted in the deaths of 15 policemen. The decision, subject to several conditions, comes after Ramchandani's prolonged detention and appeals highlighting trial delays.

Updated: 06-01-2026 16:21 IST
The Supreme Court has extended interim bail to Kailash Ramchandani, a businessman entangled in the high-profile case concerning the 2019 IED blast that killed 15 policemen in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Despite the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) reservations, the court found merit in conditional interim relief.

Ramchandani, imprisoned since June 2019, can now return to his hometown but must adhere to strict stipulations, including local police check-ins and attending the NIA trial in Mumbai without unnecessary delays. The court unequivocally warned against any attempts to reignite connections with Naxalite elements, noting potential bail revocation.

The decision aligns with broader judicial criticism of delayed trial processes, urging enhanced infrastructure to prevent unwarranted detentions under the NIA Act. The Supreme Court stressed the critical need for timely judicial procedures, hinting at compelled bail grants where institutional inefficiencies persist.

