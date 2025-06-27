Himachal Reclaims Educational Glory: From Crisis to Triumph

In a significant turnaround, Himachal Pradesh has once again emerged as a leader in school education, overcoming a period of educational decline. Education Minister Rohit Thakur highlighted the state's improved standings, crediting strict reforms and efficient management for the impressive rebound.

Thakur expressed pride in the state's historical achievements in education, while acknowledging the recent struggles, including a dramatic slide in national educational rankings. The ASER report, which now ranks Himachal Pradesh at the top for reading and learning outcomes, showcases a robust recovery facilitated under the leadership of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government since December 2022.

The minister detailed various reform measures, such as consolidating educational resources, filling vacant positions, and enhancing teacher-student ratios, which collectively helped the state climb back in national performance metrics. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to link reforms with measurable outcomes and reestablish Himachal as a beacon of educational excellence in India.

