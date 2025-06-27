Left Menu

Himachal Reclaims Educational Glory: From Crisis to Triumph

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a remarkable revival in its educational system, moving from a position of decline to leading reading and learning outcomes. Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced significant reforms leading to improved rankings and substantial resource reallocations, reinvigorating the state's academic standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:00 IST
Himachal Reclaims Educational Glory: From Crisis to Triumph
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turnaround, Himachal Pradesh has once again emerged as a leader in school education, overcoming a period of educational decline. Education Minister Rohit Thakur highlighted the state's improved standings, crediting strict reforms and efficient management for the impressive rebound.

Thakur expressed pride in the state's historical achievements in education, while acknowledging the recent struggles, including a dramatic slide in national educational rankings. The ASER report, which now ranks Himachal Pradesh at the top for reading and learning outcomes, showcases a robust recovery facilitated under the leadership of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government since December 2022.

The minister detailed various reform measures, such as consolidating educational resources, filling vacant positions, and enhancing teacher-student ratios, which collectively helped the state climb back in national performance metrics. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to link reforms with measurable outcomes and reestablish Himachal as a beacon of educational excellence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025