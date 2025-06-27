Left Menu

India Surges Russian Thermal Coal Imports to Record Highs

In May 2025, India's imports of Russian thermal coal surged to a two-year high of 1.3 million metric tons, driven by flexible pricing and fuel quality. Despite a significant increase being improbable due to logistics and domestic production, maintaining current levels is feasible. India imported 17.4 million tons overall in May.

Updated: 27-06-2025 16:03 IST
India's thermal coal imports from Russia soared to a two-year peak in May, marking a significant 52% increase from April, according to business daily Kommersant. This upsurge brought the total to 1.3 million metric tons, a notable achievement attributed to Russia's flexible pricing strategies and the quality of its coal.

However, experts argue that a major leap in Russia's market share in India is unlikely, owing to the nation's rising domestic coal production and steep logistical costs. Maintaining the current import levels appears feasible as India's total thermal coal imports in May hit 17.4 million tons, the highest since June 2024.

Russia contributed approximately 7.5% to India's total coal purchases, trailing behind Indonesia, which expanded shipments to 9.8 million tons. The monsoon season's early onset in India places pressure on thermal generation, intensifying the demand dynamics for coal. Future import trends will pivot on price fluctuations and potential geopolitical turbulence.

