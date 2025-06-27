Droughts and the Rising Tide of Sexual Violence: Unveiling the Hidden Consequences

A significant study reveals a troubling connection between extreme, prolonged droughts in low- and middle-income countries and a rise in sexual violence against women and girl teenagers. Researchers from Curtin University, among others, stress how these environmental conditions exacerbate social vulnerabilities and lead to adverse health outcomes.

The research, published in PLOS Global Public Health, analyzed responses from over 35,000 women aged 13-24 across 14 nations in South America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Southeast Asia. It found that droughts lasting between 8-43 months were linked to increased odds of sexual violence, highlighting the compounded problems of water scarcity, forced migration, and early marriage.

Previous studies have hinted that extreme weather events can also escalate domestic violence. However, this research uniquely focuses on sexual violence against young women and teenagers. The findings underscore the urgent need for policies addressing both the direct environmental and broader societal impacts of climate change.