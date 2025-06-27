Germany Seeks to Block Russian Influence via Pipeline Takeover Prevention
Germany is considering changes to its foreign trade law to prevent any takeover of Nord Stream 2 pipelines. This move is part of efforts to block future Russian gas imports. The Nord Stream system was a major channel for Russian gas to Europe, capable of delivering 110 billion cubic metres annually.
Germany is making strides to amend its foreign trade law, aiming to avert any potential takeover of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline operations. This reform is a crucial part of Berlin's broader strategy to prevent the reinstatement of Russian gas imports.
The Nord Stream pipeline network, encompassing two double pipelines across the Baltic Sea to Germany, was previously the largest conduit for Russian gas into Europe. It had the capacity to transport an astounding 110 billion cubic meters of gas annually.
This strategic move underscores Germany's firm stance against Russian energy dependence, reflecting its ongoing response to geopolitical tensions involving Russia's energy exports.
