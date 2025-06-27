Left Menu

Gujarat CM Champions Education Initiatives at Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized education as key to societal progress at the Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav in Gujarat. Visiting Pundrasan primary school, he welcomed 197 children with educational kits and highlighted initiatives that bolster government schooling, aiming to foster an educated future generation in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:33 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo Credit: X/@CMOGuj). Image Credit: ANI
During the Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav 2025, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underscored the significance of education as a cornerstone for societal development. Addressing attendees on the auspicious day of Ashadhi Beej, he visited Pundrasan village primary school, Gandhinagar district, marking the admission of 197 children by presenting them with educational kits.

Chief Minister Patel lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consistent focus on education, tracing the roots of the statewide Shala Praveshotsav initiative back to its inception in 2003. He detailed the government's numerous schemes designed to overcome financial barriers to education, noting significant improvements in government schools which now offer modern amenities like smart classrooms.

Patel appealed to teachers and School Management Committees (SMCs) to transform their schools into exemplary institutions. Besides, he urged parents to ensure regular attendance and support their children's education. Attendees included Gandhinagar South MLA Alpesh Thakor, and other dignitaries. The event also witnessed motivational speeches by students celebrating girls' education and social progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

