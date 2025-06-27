Left Menu

Bumper Crop: South Africa's Maize Harvest Set to Surge by 15%

South Africa is poised for a bumper maize harvest in the 2024/2025 season, with a forecasted increase of 15% over the previous season. The expected harvest totals 14.783 million metric tons, with 7.648 million tons of white maize for human consumption and 7.135 million tons of yellow maize for animal feed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The South African maize industry is gearing up for a significant boost in production, as the 2024/2025 harvest is projected to rise by 15%. According to the Crop Estimates Committee (CEC), the maize output is set to reach 14.783 million metric tons, a notable increase from the 12.85 million metric tons harvested in the prior season.

This increase aligns closely with the CEC's previous forecast made on May 27, which anticipated a slightly lower yield of 14.644 million metric tons. The upcoming harvest is structured to include 7.648 million tons of white maize, primarily for human consumption, alongside 7.135 million tons of yellow maize, predominantly utilized as animal feed.

The promising forecast underscores the resilience and potential of South Africa's agricultural sector, further boosting the nation's position in the global maize market.

