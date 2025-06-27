U.S. Stock Futures Climb Post-Benign Inflation Report
U.S. stock index futures experienced gains on Friday following a mild inflation report that bolstered hopes for potential interest-rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Commerce Department revealed that the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index rose by 0.1% in May, consistent with economist expectations, signaling stable inflation.
On an annual basis, the overall inflation index stood at 2.3%, aligned perfectly with estimates. Meanwhile, when volatile items such as food and energy were excluded, the core inflation index showed a slightly higher annual increase of 2.7%, surpassing the forecast of a 2.6% rise.
By mid-morning trading, the favorable inflation data had contributed to notable gains across stock indexes. The Dow E-minis increased by 120 points, or 0.27%, the S&P 500 E-minis were up 16.25 points, or 0.26%, and the Nasdaq 100 E-minis gained 77.5 points, equivalent to a 0.34% rise.
