High-Stakes Negotiations: Trump Ally Seeks Valuable Congolese Mine

Donald Trump ally and financier Gentry Beach is actively pursuing a deal to acquire the Rubaya coltan mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to reports.

This potential purchase aligns with a broader US strategy as Washington brokers peace deals and offers investments to stabilize the region marred by conflict.

The strategic acquisition comes as part of efforts to leverage economic incentives to foster lasting peace in DR Congo, highlighting the intersection of business interests and diplomatic initiatives.

