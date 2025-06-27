Left Menu

High-Stakes Negotiations: Trump Ally Seeks Valuable Congolese Mine

Donald Trump ally and financier Gentry Beach is in talks to purchase the Rubaya coltan mine in DR Congo. This move coincides with a US-brokered peace deal in the region. Washington offers investments to encourage the resolution of ongoing regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:59 IST
High-Stakes Negotiations: Trump Ally Seeks Valuable Congolese Mine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donald Trump ally and financier Gentry Beach is actively pursuing a deal to acquire the Rubaya coltan mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to reports.

This potential purchase aligns with a broader US strategy as Washington brokers peace deals and offers investments to stabilize the region marred by conflict.

The strategic acquisition comes as part of efforts to leverage economic incentives to foster lasting peace in DR Congo, highlighting the intersection of business interests and diplomatic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025