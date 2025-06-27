High-Stakes Negotiations: Trump Ally Seeks Valuable Congolese Mine
Donald Trump ally and financier Gentry Beach is in talks to purchase the Rubaya coltan mine in DR Congo. This move coincides with a US-brokered peace deal in the region. Washington offers investments to encourage the resolution of ongoing regional conflicts.
Donald Trump ally and financier Gentry Beach is actively pursuing a deal to acquire the Rubaya coltan mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to reports.
This potential purchase aligns with a broader US strategy as Washington brokers peace deals and offers investments to stabilize the region marred by conflict.
The strategic acquisition comes as part of efforts to leverage economic incentives to foster lasting peace in DR Congo, highlighting the intersection of business interests and diplomatic initiatives.
