Global Oil Demand is on the Rise, Says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the increasing global demand for oil during a meeting, noting that OPEC+ producers, including Russia, anticipate a continued rise. His remarks come amidst global market fluctuations, emphasizing the strategic importance of energy resources. The demand for crude oil and oil products is reportedly climbing worldwide.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized a surge in global oil demand, a crucial forecast that aligns with the expectations of the OPEC+ consortium, which includes Russia among other major oil producers.
During a televised meeting with reporters, President Putin revealed that OPEC+ foresees a sustained global increase in the need for both crude oil and refined oil products.
In a clear assertion of energy strategies, Putin pointed out that this rising demand underscores the ongoing significance of oil resources in international markets, amid fluctuating global prices.
