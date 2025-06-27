Global Oil Demand is on the Rise, Says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized a surge in global oil demand, a crucial forecast that aligns with the expectations of the OPEC+ consortium, which includes Russia among other major oil producers.

During a televised meeting with reporters, President Putin revealed that OPEC+ foresees a sustained global increase in the need for both crude oil and refined oil products.

In a clear assertion of energy strategies, Putin pointed out that this rising demand underscores the ongoing significance of oil resources in international markets, amid fluctuating global prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)