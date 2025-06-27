Left Menu

North East Mining Conclave: Driving Sustainable Growth

At the North East Mining Ministers' Conclave, Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted the importance of Centre-state synergy for innovation and sustainable mining. Focused attention on the mineral-rich Northeast aims to transform untapped resources, fostering economic growth. Assam's limestone auction and pivotal discussions form part of this strategic initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The North East Mining Ministers' Conclave inaugurated in Sonapur, Guwahati, spotlights the critical role of the region in India's mining and energy roadmap. Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized the need for synergistic Centre-state collaboration to drive investments and innovation in sustainable mining practices.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the auction of limestone blocks in the Dima Hasao district, with plans to operationalize one by December 2025. The state seeks to secure over Rs 46,000 crore in investments and establish the Assam State Mineral Trust, reinforcing sustainable exploration.

Union MoS Satish Chandra Dubey highlighted the abundant reserves across Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim, emphasizing mining's potential to boost employment and national self-reliance. The Conclave included sessions on exploration, state reforms, coal mining sustainability, and renewable energy in the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

