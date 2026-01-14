Remembering Pradip Baruah: A Pillar of Assamese Journalism
Pradip Baruah, editor and publisher of the renowned Assamese magazine 'Prantik', passed away at 88 due to age-related ailments. Known for his contributions to Assamese journalism and literature, Baruah's demise marks the end of an era. His legacy in the Assamese media landscape remains substantial and irreplaceable.
Renowned editor and publisher Pradip Baruah, known for his influential role at the Assamese magazine 'Prantik', has died at the age of 88 due to age-related ailments, his family confirmed.
Baruah, an iconic figure in Assamese journalism, was hospitalized before passing. He leaves behind a legacy of significant contributions to literature and media in the region.
The younger son of The Assam Tribune founder Radha Govind Baruah, Pradip's passing comes a month after his brother, Prafulla Govinda Baruah. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences, highlighting the void left in the field of Assamese journalism by Baruah's demise.