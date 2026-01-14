Remembering Pradip Baruah: A Pillar of Assamese Journalism

Renowned editor and publisher Pradip Baruah, known for his influential role at the Assamese magazine 'Prantik', has died at the age of 88 due to age-related ailments, his family confirmed.

Baruah, an iconic figure in Assamese journalism, was hospitalized before passing. He leaves behind a legacy of significant contributions to literature and media in the region.

The younger son of The Assam Tribune founder Radha Govind Baruah, Pradip's passing comes a month after his brother, Prafulla Govinda Baruah. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences, highlighting the void left in the field of Assamese journalism by Baruah's demise.