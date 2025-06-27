Navy Salutes Valor: Awards Presented to Brave Personnel

In a striking ceremony held for the first time at Delhi's newly inaugurated Nausena Bhawan, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, awarded Gallantry and Distinguished Service honors to over 50 naval personnel. This ceremony, lauded for recognizing bravery and professional achievements, marked a significant moment in India's naval history.

The awards conferred included a Yudh Seva Medal, multiple Nausena Medals for Gallantry and Devotion to Duty, and Vishisht Seva Medals. Highlighted acts of valor included a daring rescue operation led by Indian Navy personnel during Operation Sankalp and the rescue of 21 crew members in the Red Sea under hostile conditions.

Units such as INS Shivalik and INS Satavahana were recognized in various service categories, showcasing operational excellence. The event, accentuated by the presence of senior naval officers and the recipients' families, reinforced the Navy's dedication to its motto: 'Safeguarding National Maritime Interests - Anytime-Anywhere'.

(With inputs from agencies.)