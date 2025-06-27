Left Menu

Navy Salutes Valor: Awards Presented to Brave Personnel

The Naval Investiture Ceremony held at Nausena Bhawan, Delhi honored 51 naval personnel for outstanding service and bravery. Highlights included the presentation of gallantry and service medals and notable rescues, demonstrating the Navy's ongoing commitment to safeguarding national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:49 IST
Navy Salutes Valor: Awards Presented to Brave Personnel
Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking ceremony held for the first time at Delhi's newly inaugurated Nausena Bhawan, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, awarded Gallantry and Distinguished Service honors to over 50 naval personnel. This ceremony, lauded for recognizing bravery and professional achievements, marked a significant moment in India's naval history.

The awards conferred included a Yudh Seva Medal, multiple Nausena Medals for Gallantry and Devotion to Duty, and Vishisht Seva Medals. Highlighted acts of valor included a daring rescue operation led by Indian Navy personnel during Operation Sankalp and the rescue of 21 crew members in the Red Sea under hostile conditions.

Units such as INS Shivalik and INS Satavahana were recognized in various service categories, showcasing operational excellence. The event, accentuated by the presence of senior naval officers and the recipients' families, reinforced the Navy's dedication to its motto: 'Safeguarding National Maritime Interests - Anytime-Anywhere'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025