Delhi Reorganizes Police-Hospital Links for Speedier Medico-Legal Response

In a groundbreaking reform under the new Criminal Justice Acts, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has greenlit a pivotal proposal integrating police stations with hospitals across the National Capital Territory. This initiative addresses Medico Legal Cases (MLCs) and Post Mortem Examinations (PMEs), aiming to overhaul and expedite forensic responses to medical emergencies.

A collaborative effort between Delhi Police, the Home Department, and the Health and Family Welfare Department of the GNCTD, underscores this plan's commitment to providing timely medical and forensic support for victims in cases like sexual assaults and road incidents. The reform came after a meticulous review of police stations and their linked hospitals, with alternatives prepared for each.

The Health and Family Welfare Department spearheaded the proposal, unraveling existing challenges in managing medico-legal cases. Following thorough examination and legal vetting, the distribution aligns policing with adequately equipped hospitals, driven by Section 194(3) of the BNSS Act, 2023. This reorganization looks to dismantle procedural lags, ensuring swift medical aid and expediting justice for victims.

