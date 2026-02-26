Journalist's Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Health Department Misconduct
A journalist from Lucknow was jailed for allegedly publishing misleading reports against a hospital's chief medical officer. The arrest followed a complaint of extortion and obstructing government work. The journalist's brother claimed the reports exposed corruption, prompting false allegations against him.
A journalist associated with a Lucknow-based newspaper has been detained on charges of disseminating misleading information against the chief medical officer of a local hospital, according to official reports on Thursday.
The arrest stemmed from a complaint filed at Dehat police station by Dr. Santosh Kumar Srivastava, Additional Superintendent at the Joint District Hospital. The complaint accused the journalist, identified as Divakar Kasaudan from Tulsipur's Devi Patan, of tarnishing the public image of hospital officials via unsubstantiated social media posts.
Amid investigation, Kasaudan's brother insists the arrest was retribution for exposing alleged corruption in the health department, claiming the charges are fabricated to suppress honest journalism. Calls for a fair probe by higher authorities have been made.
