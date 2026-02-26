Left Menu

Journalist's Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Health Department Misconduct

A journalist from Lucknow was jailed for allegedly publishing misleading reports against a hospital's chief medical officer. The arrest followed a complaint of extortion and obstructing government work. The journalist's brother claimed the reports exposed corruption, prompting false allegations against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:55 IST
Journalist's Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Health Department Misconduct
Journalist
  • Country:
  • India

A journalist associated with a Lucknow-based newspaper has been detained on charges of disseminating misleading information against the chief medical officer of a local hospital, according to official reports on Thursday.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint filed at Dehat police station by Dr. Santosh Kumar Srivastava, Additional Superintendent at the Joint District Hospital. The complaint accused the journalist, identified as Divakar Kasaudan from Tulsipur's Devi Patan, of tarnishing the public image of hospital officials via unsubstantiated social media posts.

Amid investigation, Kasaudan's brother insists the arrest was retribution for exposing alleged corruption in the health department, claiming the charges are fabricated to suppress honest journalism. Calls for a fair probe by higher authorities have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Graham McNulty Takes the Helm at Serious Fraud Office

Graham McNulty Takes the Helm at Serious Fraud Office

 United Kingdom
2
India's Semiconductor Ambition: Bridging the ODM Gap

India's Semiconductor Ambition: Bridging the ODM Gap

 Global
3
Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

 India
4
Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026