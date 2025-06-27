Uttarakhand CM Dhami Visits Bus Accident Survivors, Ensures State Support

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a visit to AIIMS Rishikesh on Friday to extend his support to survivors of the tragic bus accident in Rudraprayag district. The accident occurred the day prior, claiming the lives of three individuals and injuring eight others.

During his visit, CM Dhami interacted with the injured passengers and their families, assuring them of the state government's unwavering support. Visuals from the hospital showed the Chief Minister speaking with compassion, promising all necessary assistance. On social media, he mentioned his discussions with doctors regarding the victims' treatment progress, emphasizing the government's commitment.

The tragic accident took place when a bus, traveling from Rudraprayag to Badrinath, collided with another vehicle in the Gholthir area, losing control and plunging into the Alaknanda River. Efforts by the State Disaster Response Force, local police, and residents played a crucial role in the rescue operations, saving eight passengers while the search for others continues.