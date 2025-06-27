Uttarakhand CM Dhami Visits Bus Accident Survivors, Ensures State Support
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited AIIMS Rishikesh to meet survivors of the Rudraprayag bus accident, which left three dead and several injured. He reassured victims and their families of state support. The bus, en route to Badrinath, fell into the Alaknanda River after colliding with a vehicle.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a visit to AIIMS Rishikesh on Friday to extend his support to survivors of the tragic bus accident in Rudraprayag district. The accident occurred the day prior, claiming the lives of three individuals and injuring eight others.
During his visit, CM Dhami interacted with the injured passengers and their families, assuring them of the state government's unwavering support. Visuals from the hospital showed the Chief Minister speaking with compassion, promising all necessary assistance. On social media, he mentioned his discussions with doctors regarding the victims' treatment progress, emphasizing the government's commitment.
The tragic accident took place when a bus, traveling from Rudraprayag to Badrinath, collided with another vehicle in the Gholthir area, losing control and plunging into the Alaknanda River. Efforts by the State Disaster Response Force, local police, and residents played a crucial role in the rescue operations, saving eight passengers while the search for others continues.
ALSO READ
Tragic Air India Flight Disaster: Survivors and Rescue Efforts Emerge
Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik says possibility of survivors in Air India plane crash cannot be ruled out.
The death toll from an attack by gunmen in north-central Nigeria over the weekend has climbed to 150, survivors say, reports AP.
Desperate Search for Survivors After Tragic Pune Bridge Collapse
The Ultimate Survivors: How Human Adaptability Changed the World