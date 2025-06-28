Ripple and SEC Settle Dispute, Dropping Appeals

In a major development in the ongoing legal saga, Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse declared that the company has decided to abandon its cross-appeal against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This announcement was made via a post on X, signaling a potential close to the high-stakes legal dispute.

Garlinghouse also indicated that the SEC is expected to withdraw their own appeal, which could bring an end to the conflict that has been closely watched by the cryptocurrency industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)