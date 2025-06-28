Left Menu

Ripple and SEC Settle Dispute, Dropping Appeals

Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced that Ripple would drop its cross-appeal. Additionally, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to withdraw their appeal as well. This development marks a significant turning point in the legal battle between Ripple and the SEC over cryptocurrency regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 02:43 IST
In a major development in the ongoing legal saga, Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse declared that the company has decided to abandon its cross-appeal against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This announcement was made via a post on X, signaling a potential close to the high-stakes legal dispute.

Garlinghouse also indicated that the SEC is expected to withdraw their own appeal, which could bring an end to the conflict that has been closely watched by the cryptocurrency industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

