BESCOM Mandates Smart Meters for Rural Connections, Unveils Digital Grievance Portal

The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) is set to make smart meter installations compulsory for all new and temporary electricity connections in rural areas beginning July 1, in accordance with directives from the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). This follows the deployment of smart meters in urban areas since February 15, 2025.

Customers looking for new or temporary connections can procure smart meters from BESCOM-authorised outlets, simplifying the formalities for setting up connections. The system works on Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technology, allowing direct communication between users and BESCOM for real-time electricity monitoring and management.

In a bid to enhance transparency and accountability, BESCOM is also preparing to launch a digital portal for consumer grievance redressal. This initiative, led by BESCOM's Corporate General Manager, aims to improve the efficiency of addressing consumer complaints across districts in collaboration with the KERC and local forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)