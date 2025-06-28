Left Menu

BESCOM Mandates Smart Meters for Rural Connections, Unveils Digital Grievance Portal

BESCOM expands smart meter installation to rural areas starting July 1, with all new and temporary connections requiring these devices. This mandate, in line with KERC's guidelines, will enhance real-time electricity monitoring. Additionally, BESCOM plans to launch a digital platform for consumer grievance redressal to boost transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) is set to make smart meter installations compulsory for all new and temporary electricity connections in rural areas beginning July 1, in accordance with directives from the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). This follows the deployment of smart meters in urban areas since February 15, 2025.

Customers looking for new or temporary connections can procure smart meters from BESCOM-authorised outlets, simplifying the formalities for setting up connections. The system works on Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technology, allowing direct communication between users and BESCOM for real-time electricity monitoring and management.

In a bid to enhance transparency and accountability, BESCOM is also preparing to launch a digital portal for consumer grievance redressal. This initiative, led by BESCOM's Corporate General Manager, aims to improve the efficiency of addressing consumer complaints across districts in collaboration with the KERC and local forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

