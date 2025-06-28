Left Menu

Bribery Allegation Sparks Political Turmoil in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Police filed a case against Congress leader Jitendra Patwari for allegedly bribing a villager to make false claims involving human excreta. The claims were found inaccurate, leading to charges against Patwari, igniting controversy against BJP leaders and raising questions about law and order in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, political tensions have intensified following accusations against state Congress President Jitendra Patwari. Police have charged Patwari with allegedly bribing a villager, Gajraj Lodhi, to falsely claim that local sarpanch forced him to consume human excreta.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar Jain stated that Lodhi met Ashoknagar's collector to confess he was coerced into fabricating the allegations. According to Lodhi, Congress leaders took him to meet Patwari, who suggested the false narrative, leading authorities to dismiss the claims and issue charges against Patwari.

This incident has ignited a political firestorm, with Patwari publicly criticizing BJP leaders on social media. He accused them of maintaining a 'jungle rule' and questioned the state's governance. The episode has prompted scrutiny of Madhya Pradesh's law and order, echoing previous controversies involving BJP supporters.

