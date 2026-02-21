Left Menu

BJP MLA Chandru Lamani Caught In Corruption Scandal: Bribery Allegations Shock Karnataka

BJP MLA Chandru Lamani was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe related to Minor Irrigation Department works. A Lokayukta trap, initiated by a contractor's complaint, captured him accepting Rs 5 lakh. The incident sparked reactions from political figures and supporters, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadag | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:56 IST
  • India

BJP MLA Chandru Lamani was apprehended by Lokayukta officials in Karnataka on accusations of accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe for facilitating Minor Irrigation Department projects. The operation, orchestrated based on a contractor's complaint, culminated in Lamani's arrest as he allegedly accepted payment to execute departmental works.

The Lokayukta's operation reportedly caught Lamani and his aides, Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik, in action, particularly pertaining to works involving retaining wall construction. The arrest has prompted politically charged responses, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioning BJP's stance on corruption, and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar sarcastically critiquing BJP's claimed integrity.

Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and state BJP president B Y Vijayendra expressed initial unfamiliarity with the case details, awaiting further information. Lamani's supporters believe the incident results from political manipulation, alleging conspiracies involving Congress leaders. As investigations continue, the political landscape witnesses fervent debates and intensifying scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

