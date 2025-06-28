A Century of Spiritual Legacy: Honoring Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the centenary celebrations for the distinguished Jain spiritual leader, Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. This event heralds the beginning of a nationwide year-long tribute coordinated by the Union Culture Ministry in partnership with the Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust.

Among the attendees were Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rashtrasant Paramparacharya Shri 108 Pragyasagar Ji Muniraj. Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by the Union Minister, also viewed an exhibition titled 'Life and Legacy of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj,' showcasing art and murals depicting the leader's influential journey. The Prime Minister presented gifts and shared words with the honoree.

The centenary will be celebrated from June 28, 2025, to April 22, 2026, featuring a suite of cultural, literary, educational, and spiritual activities nationwide, as per an official release from the Ministry of Culture. Born on April 22, 1925, in Shedbal, Karnataka, Acharya Ji's life was marked by dedication, mastery of over 8,000 Jain Agamic verses, and authorship of over 50 influential works on Jain philosophy and ethics. His tireless travels across India exemplify his commitment to strict ascetic practices.

Acharya Vidyanand Ji made a landmark contribution in 1975, creating the official Jain Flag and Emblem during the 2500th Nirvana Mahotsav of Bhagwan Mahavir, celebrated by all major Jain sects. His efforts in restoring ancient Jain temples across India and identifying Bhagwan Mahavir's birthplace, recognized by the Government of India, cemented his legacy. Celebrations will span various initiatives like cultural events, interfaith dialogues, and educational programmes engaging youth and promoting Jain heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)