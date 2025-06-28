Bihar Elections: Sanatanis Focus on Cow Protection

As Bihar prepares for its upcoming elections, a significant religious decree has emerged from the Sanatan Dharma community. On Saturday, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj declared that Sanatanis will cast their votes solely for candidates who openly support the protection and welfare of cows, a sacred symbol in Hinduism. The Shankaracharya criticised political parties for their lack of commitment and announced that they will back candidates dedicated to this cause across all constituencies.

In addition to his electoral stance, the Shankaracharya elaborated on the religious nuances of the Kanwar Yatra, a spiritual journey undertaken by many followers. Emphasizing the importance of dharma, he noted that individuals taking 'diksha' for rituals should be free to participate, provided they adhere to certain spiritual guidelines. Addressing economic concerns, he clarified that while the buying of cooked food is foreign to Sanatan traditions, purchasing raw materials aligns with 'dharma shashtra'.

With the Bihar elections anticipated in October or November, the political clash escalates between the Mahagathbandhan, steered by the RJD and Congress, and the ruling NDA coalition comprising the BJP, JDU, LJP (Ram Vilas), and HAM. As the Election Commission of India continues to withhold an official election timeline, this religious and political confluence captures growing public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)