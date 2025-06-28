Left Menu

Devotional Zeal and Community Spirit Shine at Jagannath Rath Yatra

Reliance Foundation's 'We Care' initiative serves meals as devotees from around the world gather for the second day of Jagannath Rath Yatra. Chariots, carrying deities, are pulled to Gundicha Temple. The festival unites devotees, with personal stories highlighting the spiritual significance of this annual celebration in Puri, Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:28 IST
Visuals from Shree Gundicha Temple, Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the spirit of community and devotion, the second day of the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, is marked by both local and global participation. Reliance Foundation's 'We Care' initiative is providing meals to devotees and police personnel, fostering a sense of unity and support.

The chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings journey toward the Gundicha Temple, where the deities will stay for nine days before returning to the Jagannath Temple. Devotees from far and wide, including first-timers from West Africa and veterans from India, express their joy and gratitude for witnessing and participating in this sacred event.

Notable figures such as Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Swami Shri Sukh Darshan Das join the throngs of worshippers, underscoring the festival's broad appeal and spiritual significance. As the event continues until July 1st, when Lord Jagannath will return to his temple, the vibrant energy and spiritual fervor of the Yatra continue to captivate attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

