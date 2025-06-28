Devotional Zeal and Community Spirit Shine at Jagannath Rath Yatra

In the spirit of community and devotion, the second day of the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, is marked by both local and global participation. Reliance Foundation's 'We Care' initiative is providing meals to devotees and police personnel, fostering a sense of unity and support.

The chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings journey toward the Gundicha Temple, where the deities will stay for nine days before returning to the Jagannath Temple. Devotees from far and wide, including first-timers from West Africa and veterans from India, express their joy and gratitude for witnessing and participating in this sacred event.

Notable figures such as Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Swami Shri Sukh Darshan Das join the throngs of worshippers, underscoring the festival's broad appeal and spiritual significance. As the event continues until July 1st, when Lord Jagannath will return to his temple, the vibrant energy and spiritual fervor of the Yatra continue to captivate attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)