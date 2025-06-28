Tata AIA Unveils New Investment Funds to Harness India's Economic Surge

Mumbai, 28th June 2025 – Tata AIA Life Insurance announces the launch of two innovative investment funds tailored to capitalize on India's flourishing economy, which is now ranked as the fourth largest globally. These investment products are linked to life insurance, offering a dual opportunity for wealth growth and financial protection.

Available since June 23, 2025, the funds include the Tata AIA Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Fund for general wealth growth, and the Tata AIA Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Pension Fund for building robust retirement funds. Investments are offered at INR 10 per unit during the NFO period, set to close on June 30, 2025.

Powered by the Nifty 200 Alpha 30 Index, both funds focus on high-performing stocks with a track record of outperforming market expectations. With India's economic landscape evolving due to young workforce and policy reforms, these funds are crafted for long-term wealth creation through strategic equity exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)