Election Commission Begins Intensive Electoral Revision in Bihar Amidst Controversy

In a significant move ahead of the Bihar elections, the Election Commission has embarked on a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to validate voter eligibility across the constituencies, fulfilling constitutional requirements under Article 326, an official statement from the poll panel confirmed.

The Commission's initiative, involving over one lakh volunteers, targets supporting genuine electors, especially the elderly and vulnerable groups. The distribution of Enumeration Forms for over 7.8 crore electors is already underway across the state's 243 Assembly Constituencies.

Despite the administrative efforts, the initiative has faced backlash. Political figures like Derek O'Brien have criticized it as a veiled attempt to implement the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC). Allegations suggest that such actions could erode public trust in the electoral process.

