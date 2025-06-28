Amit Shah Champions Libraries and Pays Homage at Rath Yatra

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a significant step in enhancing communal infrastructure by inaugurating the Cooperative Complex constructed by Adroda Mandali Cooperative Limited in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This follows his Friday visit to the Information and Library Network Centre (INFLIBNET) in Gandhinagar, where he reviewed library development and emphasized libraries as pivotal educational, cultural, and historical hubs.

Furthering his commitment to literacy and culture, Shah participated in a tree planting ceremony and lauded libraries as vital learning centers. He also launched the mobile app 'Sastu Sahitya Vardhak Karyalaya,' aimed at providing book enthusiasts easier access to their preferred reads, underscoring the integration of technology in fostering research and learning environments.

Beyond his developmental engagements, Shah honored the spiritual fervor of the Jagannath Rath Yatra by attending the Mangla Aarti at the historic Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad. He shared his profound spiritual experience and extended wishes to the nation, recognizing the festival's embodiment of faith, devotion, and cultural heritage, urging citizens to cherish these as foundational values.

(With inputs from agencies.)