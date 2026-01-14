Odisha Gears Up for Rath Yatra 2025: Striving for Zero-Error Festivities

The Odisha government has initiated preparations for the 2025 Rath Yatra a full seven months in advance, aiming for flawless execution of the festival following a tragic stampede last year that claimed three lives.

At a meeting led by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, officials were urged to address previous errors and implement corrective measures well ahead of the event, scheduled for July 16.

Enhanced crowd management, security, and infrastructure are top priorities, with additional measures in place to prevent overcrowding and ensure the smooth movement of devotees.

