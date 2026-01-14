Odisha Gears Up for Rath Yatra 2025: Striving for Zero-Error Festivities
Odisha's government is meticulously preparing for the 2025 Rath Yatra, triggered by the 2024 stampede incident resulting in three deaths. The early start aims at ensuring error-free arrangements with a focus on crowd management, safety, and infrastructure. Key officials emphasize learning from past lapses to ensure a successful event.
The Odisha government has initiated preparations for the 2025 Rath Yatra a full seven months in advance, aiming for flawless execution of the festival following a tragic stampede last year that claimed three lives.
At a meeting led by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, officials were urged to address previous errors and implement corrective measures well ahead of the event, scheduled for July 16.
Enhanced crowd management, security, and infrastructure are top priorities, with additional measures in place to prevent overcrowding and ensure the smooth movement of devotees.
