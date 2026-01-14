Left Menu

Odisha Gears Up for Rath Yatra 2025: Striving for Zero-Error Festivities

Odisha's government is meticulously preparing for the 2025 Rath Yatra, triggered by the 2024 stampede incident resulting in three deaths. The early start aims at ensuring error-free arrangements with a focus on crowd management, safety, and infrastructure. Key officials emphasize learning from past lapses to ensure a successful event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-01-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 12:39 IST
Odisha Gears Up for Rath Yatra 2025: Striving for Zero-Error Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has initiated preparations for the 2025 Rath Yatra a full seven months in advance, aiming for flawless execution of the festival following a tragic stampede last year that claimed three lives.

At a meeting led by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, officials were urged to address previous errors and implement corrective measures well ahead of the event, scheduled for July 16.

Enhanced crowd management, security, and infrastructure are top priorities, with additional measures in place to prevent overcrowding and ensure the smooth movement of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suvendu Adhikari Warns Mamata Banerjee of Legal Showdown Over Coal Scam Allegations

Suvendu Adhikari Warns Mamata Banerjee of Legal Showdown Over Coal Scam Alle...

 India
2
Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

 India
3
Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

 India
4
Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026