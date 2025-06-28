India Energy Stack: Powering a Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Power has introduced a task force tasked with developing the India Energy Stack (IES), a pioneering project to build a cohesive digital public infrastructure for the energy sector.

According to Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the IES will be crucial in the integration of renewable sources, improving DISCOM efficiency, and offering transparent, reliable power services. Similar to Aadhaar's impact on identity and UPI on payments, the IES is poised to revolutionize the power sector.

Faced with both opportunities and challenges, India aims to reach a USD 5 trillion economy while advancing towards net-zero goals. The rapid adoption of renewable energy and electric vehicles underscores the need for improved digital integration, which IES promises to deliver. The project will undergo a 12-month proof of concept, showcasing its utility and innovation for the sector's nationwide scale-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)