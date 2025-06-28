Left Menu

Swift Rescue of Stranded Fishermen in Kerala Waters

Forty fishermen stranded due to an engine failure were rescued off the coast of Thrissur, Kerala, on Saturday. The prompt response from the Fisheries Marine Enforcement team ensured their safe return. The fishermen, from Kazhimbram and Valappad, faced difficulties in their inboard boat launched from Chettuva harbour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:16 IST
Swift Rescue of Stranded Fishermen in Kerala Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, 40 fishermen stranded off the Kerala coast were saved after their boat encountered engine trouble. The incident unfolded on Saturday in the Thrissur district.

According to an official report, the fishermen had departed from Chettuva harbour but soon found themselves in perilous waters. The quick action of the Fisheries Marine Enforcement team was instrumental in bringing all the fishermen safely back to shore.

The fishermen, natives of Kazhimbram and Valappad, were aboard an inboard boat when the crisis struck. The rescue mission, directed by Fisheries Assistant Director Dr. C Seema, was launched from the Azhikode Fisheries Station following an urgent alert about their situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025