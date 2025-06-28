Swift Rescue of Stranded Fishermen in Kerala Waters

In a dramatic rescue operation, 40 fishermen stranded off the Kerala coast were saved after their boat encountered engine trouble. The incident unfolded on Saturday in the Thrissur district.

According to an official report, the fishermen had departed from Chettuva harbour but soon found themselves in perilous waters. The quick action of the Fisheries Marine Enforcement team was instrumental in bringing all the fishermen safely back to shore.

The fishermen, natives of Kazhimbram and Valappad, were aboard an inboard boat when the crisis struck. The rescue mission, directed by Fisheries Assistant Director Dr. C Seema, was launched from the Azhikode Fisheries Station following an urgent alert about their situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)