Hansi Becomes Haryana's 23rd District Amidst Land Registration Reforms

The Haryana government has officially declared Hansi as a new district, marking it as the state's 23rd district, effective Monday. This decision, announced through a government notification, involves modifying the boundaries and sub-divisions of Hisar under the Haryana Land Revenue Act of 1887 and the Registration Act of 1908.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced an overhaul of the land registration process, now fully online, to curb corruption. Buyers can complete registrations from home, and tehsildars have defined deadlines to finalize these procedures. Failure to meet these deadlines requires a written explanation, with potential disciplinary action for unsatisfactory responses.

Simultaneously, Delhi has approved a plan to restructure its administrative map, increasing its districts from 11 to 13 to align with MCD zones, NDMC, and Cantonment Board areas. This reorganization aims to resolve longstanding jurisdictional ambiguities and enhance service delivery across land records and civic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)