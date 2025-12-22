Left Menu

Hansi Becomes Haryana's 23rd District Amidst Land Registration Reforms

The Haryana government has declared Hansi a separate district. This announcement comes as Haryana's Chief Minister highlights reforms in the land registration process, making it fully online. Concurrently, Delhi reorganizes its districts to improve administrative efficiency. These moves aim to enhance service delivery and minimize jurisdictional confusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:56 IST
Hansi Becomes Haryana's 23rd District Amidst Land Registration Reforms
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has officially declared Hansi as a new district, marking it as the state's 23rd district, effective Monday. This decision, announced through a government notification, involves modifying the boundaries and sub-divisions of Hisar under the Haryana Land Revenue Act of 1887 and the Registration Act of 1908.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced an overhaul of the land registration process, now fully online, to curb corruption. Buyers can complete registrations from home, and tehsildars have defined deadlines to finalize these procedures. Failure to meet these deadlines requires a written explanation, with potential disciplinary action for unsatisfactory responses.

Simultaneously, Delhi has approved a plan to restructure its administrative map, increasing its districts from 11 to 13 to align with MCD zones, NDMC, and Cantonment Board areas. This reorganization aims to resolve longstanding jurisdictional ambiguities and enhance service delivery across land records and civic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025