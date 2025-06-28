Gujarat's Renewable Revolution: A Glimpse into Khavda's Green Future

On Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited what is set to become the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park near Khavda. As part of the visit, Patel held a review meeting with company representatives and assessed the progress in the generation of solar and wind energy from the Central Control Room, a government release stated.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020, the Khavda Renewable Energy (RE) Park spans around 800 square kilometers. This under-construction facility aims to deliver 37 gigawatts of entirely eco-friendly electricity by 2028, ultimately powering 1.85 crore households nation-wide.

The park draws collaboration from both public and private sectors, featuring contributions from entities such as the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC REL), Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL), and Adani Green Energy Limited. During the visit, officials, including Kutch Collector Anand Patel and NTPC's Ajay Sehgal, joined Patel to discuss the project's advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)