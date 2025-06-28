Gujarat's Renewable Revolution: A Glimpse into Khavda's Green Future
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reviews the progress of the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, slated to generate 37 GW of green energy by 2028, benefiting 1.85 crore households. The park, backed by public and private sectors, marks a significant stride towards India's sustainable energy goals.
On Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited what is set to become the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park near Khavda. As part of the visit, Patel held a review meeting with company representatives and assessed the progress in the generation of solar and wind energy from the Central Control Room, a government release stated.
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020, the Khavda Renewable Energy (RE) Park spans around 800 square kilometers. This under-construction facility aims to deliver 37 gigawatts of entirely eco-friendly electricity by 2028, ultimately powering 1.85 crore households nation-wide.
The park draws collaboration from both public and private sectors, featuring contributions from entities such as the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC REL), Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL), and Adani Green Energy Limited. During the visit, officials, including Kutch Collector Anand Patel and NTPC's Ajay Sehgal, joined Patel to discuss the project's advancement.
