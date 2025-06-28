Mega Mock Drills Test Emergency Preparedness in India

In an extensive effort to enhance emergency preparedness, a mega mock exercise took place at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Delhi, spanning the early hours of June 27 and 28. The drill, conducted from 01:05 AM to 04:25 AM, evaluated the coordinated response of multiple agencies to high-risk scenarios such as Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) attacks, terrorist strikes, hostage situations, and IED blasts.

The exercise saw participation from 594 personnel belonging to key agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and various other emergency services. Senior officials, including DIG/DMRC G Shivakumar and Sr Commandant Ashok Jalwaniya, oversaw the proceedings. The drill concluded with a comprehensive debriefing led by top officers from the involved units.

Simultaneously, in Bhopal, a joint mock drill was orchestrated by the NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Army at Bada Talab, focusing on flood prevention and rescue. The exercise simulated emergency scenarios like evacuating stranded individuals and showcased the use of modern flood relief techniques. This drill underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation in handling natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)