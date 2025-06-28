Gujarat's SWAGAT Rescheduled Amid Educational Festivals

In a recent announcement, the Gujarat government has rescheduled its monthly SWAGAT online public grievance program. Typically held on the fourth Thursday, it will now take place on Monday, June 30th, to avoid scheduling conflicts with the Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav, happening from June 26 to 28.

The Chief Minister's Public Relations unit released a statement to inform citizens of the change. Bhupendra Patel, the Chief Minister, will continue to chair the session. The program's timing overlaps with the state's significant educational festivals, necessitating the adjustment.

Citizens wishing to submit their grievances can do so on the rescheduled date between 8 AM and 11 AM. Submissions are to be made at the Chief Minister's Public Relations unit located in Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)