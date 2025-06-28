Left Menu

SWAGAT Public Grievance Program Rescheduled to Accommodate Educational Festivals

The Gujarat State-level SWAGAT online grievance redressal, normally held on the fourth Thursday each month, is rescheduled to Monday, June 30, due to educational festivals. Grievances can be submitted on the day at Gandhinagar's CM Public Relations unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:16 IST
SWAGAT Public Grievance Program Rescheduled to Accommodate Educational Festivals
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The monthly State-level SWAGAT online public grievance redressal program is experiencing a temporary schedule change. Chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the program usually occurs on the fourth Thursday of every month.

However, a recent announcement confirmed a shift to Monday, attributed to the Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav events taking place across Gujarat from June 26 to 28. As a result, this month's SWAGAT program is rescheduled for Monday, June 30.

The Chief Minister's Public Relations unit has informed all concerned parties about this adjustment. On the designated day, citizens and applicants are invited to lodge their grievances between 8 AM and 11 AM at the CM's Public Relations unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, located in Gandhinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025