SWAGAT Public Grievance Program Rescheduled to Accommodate Educational Festivals

The monthly State-level SWAGAT online public grievance redressal program is experiencing a temporary schedule change. Chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the program usually occurs on the fourth Thursday of every month.

However, a recent announcement confirmed a shift to Monday, attributed to the Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav events taking place across Gujarat from June 26 to 28. As a result, this month's SWAGAT program is rescheduled for Monday, June 30.

The Chief Minister's Public Relations unit has informed all concerned parties about this adjustment. On the designated day, citizens and applicants are invited to lodge their grievances between 8 AM and 11 AM at the CM's Public Relations unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, located in Gandhinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)