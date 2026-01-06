Left Menu

Cricketer Shami's Hearing Rescheduled Amid Cricket Commitments

Cricketer Mohammed Shami was called for an SIR verification hearing in Kolkata but could not attend as he was representing Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The hearing has been rescheduled due to his cricket obligations. The issue arose from incorrectly filled voter enumeration forms by Shami and his brother.

Mohammed Shami
  Country:
  India

Mohammed Shami, the renowned cricketer, was summoned for an SIR verification hearing in Kolkata but could not attend due to his cricket commitments. He is currently participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, representing Bengal.

The hearing, initially scheduled at a school in Jadavpur, was postponed after Shami's request for new dates, given his participation in the tournament. It has now been rescheduled between January 9 and 11, according to officials.

The cricketer and his brother, Mohammed Kaif, were summoned after incorrectly filling out their voter enumeration forms for Kolkata Municipal Corporation's ward 93. Shami, originally from Uttar Pradesh, has resided in Kolkata for several years due to his cricketing career.

