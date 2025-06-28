Union Minister Chouhan Pledges Support to Tribal Communities in Madhya Pradesh

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday assured tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district of governmental support to address their grievances. Engaging with the locals, Chouhan acknowledged their concerns about potential displacement due to proposed sanctuary developments in their long-standing villages.

Expressing confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Chouhan reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to tribal welfare. He emphasized that the state government is dedicated to being both poor-friendly and tribal-friendly, vowing to convey the tribals' issues directly to the Chief Minister with a view to resolution.

In a separate environmental initiative, Chouhan planted a sapling in Bhopal's Smart City Park, urging citizens to plant trees on significant occasions as part of a broader commitment to environmental sustainability. He highlighted the importance of tree planting for ecological and human prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)