CM Yadav Unveils Rs 109 Crore Projects and Boosts Aid for Women in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated development projects worth Rs 109 crore at a women's empowerment conference in Niwari district. He announced increments in the Ladli Behna Yojana aid, aiming to reach Rs 3000 by 2028, and introduced a Rs 5000 incentive for women entering the workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:46 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked a significant event by unveiling projects worth Rs 109 crore at the Devi Ahilyabai Nari Shakti Sammelan in Niwari district. The projects are aimed at boosting regional development and empowering women.

During the conference, Yadav announced plans to incrementally increase aid under the Ladli Behna Yojana to Rs 3000 by 2028, a significant hike from the current Rs 1250. From Diwali this year, beneficiaries will receive Rs 1500 monthly.

Yadav also revealed a new initiative to provide Rs 5000 monthly to women engaged in the textiles or manufacturing sectors, reinforcing the government's commitment to women's employment and empowerment.

